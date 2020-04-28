COVID-19: Economy to get more breathing space after May 3

Manish Anand By

NEW DELHI: While the demand for extending the ongoing lockdown found resonance at the video-conference Narendra Modi had with chief ministers on Monday, the Prime Minister indicated that the need to revive the economy should not be lost sight of.

“We have to give importance to economy as well as continue fight against COVID-19,” Modi said.

Even the current lockdown ends on May 3, the restrictions are likely to continue in COVID-19 hotspots as many states favoured extension to stifle the virus.

Odisha, Goa, Meghalaya and a few other states suggested that restrictions continue for another month, sources said.

Lifting economy will be a major thrust during the next phase.

The Centre may allow industries to start functioning in a gradual manner, while the plan for the unorganised sector is still being ironed out.

According to sources, the Union home ministry is working on a larger basket of relaxations for the functioning of the economy.

While most CMs did not want to open their borders, they were okay with the graded resumption of economic activities.

Some CMs such as Jairam Thakur of Himachal Pradesh batted for full-fledged economic activities in regions unaffected by the novel coronavirus.

However, travel by trains, inter-state bus, and air may not be possible soon after May 3 as many states are still not ready.

The PM also flagged a word of caution on the return of people from overseas, saying, it has to be done keeping in mind the fact that they don’t get inconvenienced and their families aren’t under any risk.

“As per experts, the impact of coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months. Under the circumstances, everyone’s aims must be the rapid response. We have to give importance to the economy as well. We’ve to be brave and bring in reforms that touch the lives of the common man,” Modi told the chief ministers.

The PM urged states to turn red zones into orange and green with rapid containment.

Sources said the Centre and states are on the same page on aggressive containment strategy for hotspots, which may remain under lockdown for most of the next month.

With states bracing to help people stranded elsewhere to return home, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar highlighted the magnitude of the exercise.

The states, sources said, called upon the Centre to devise a uniform policy on the return of stranded migrants to their native places.

