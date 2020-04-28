STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19 impact: Aviation, jewellery sectors face high credit risks, says report

Besides these two sectors, microfinance institutions (MFIs) and tourism and hotels industries also face high credit risks, according to the report by ICRA Ratings.

Published: 28th April 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Gold, Gold prices

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Aviation and gems and jewellery sectors face high credit risks due to the current business disruptions and prolonged recovery caused by the COVID-19 crisis, according to a report.

Besides these two sectors, microfinance institutions (MFIs) and tourism and hotels industries also face high credit risks, according to the report by ICRA Ratings.

It said that because of the COVID-19 crisis, the credit profile of a large number of sectors and entities has become vulnerable.

"The high-risk sectors -- aviation, gems & jewellery, tourism & hotels, microfinance institutions -- are the ones that face severe business disruption over the immediate term and where the recovery is more likely to be prolonged," the rating agency's Head (Credit Policy) Jitin Makkar said.

The medium-risk sectors that include automobile OEMs (original equipment manufactures) and auto-ancillaries, construction, consumer durables and power, among others, face relatively lower degree of business disruptions and credit risks.

The rating agency, however, expects that the after-effects of the COVID-19 crisis on these sectors may not persist for long.

The sectors that face low risk are agri-products, education, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and telecom.

"These industries are unlikely to face material business disruption, or a material increase in credit risks over the near term, triggered solely by the COVID-19 crisis," Makkar said.

The agency said that amid the current coronavirus-induced crisis scenario, it is undertaking a review of its portfolio of ratings by following an approach that involves risk assessment both at the sector level as well as the entity level.

Aside from undertaking a review of the liquidity position of the rated entities over the near term, ICRA may also redraw its projections for various cases, by assuming that a 'business as usual' operating environment may not return soon.

"Subsequent to our FY2020 ratings action, the current COVID-19 pandemic triggered crisis has led to a widespread deterioration in the credit quality of India Inc.

The credit challenges are overwhelming and would impact the credit profiles of a large number of entities across sectors in an unprecedented manner," Makkar said.

There is a lot of uncertainty as regards the acuteness of the impact and much would depend on how quickly the pandemic is contained, the measures taken by the government to soften the harmful impact, and the dynamics of the individual sectors, he said.

ICRA said the credit quality of India Inc faced headwinds in 2019-20 due to economic slowdown coupled with sluggish consumption and investment demand, which led to increase in rating downgrades.

Ratings of 584 entities were downgraded in 2019-20, reflecting a downgrade rate of 16 per cent which was significantly higher than the past five-year average of 9 per cent.

The volume of debt downgraded in 2019-20 was also high at Rs 7 lakh crore and was more than double the previous financial year's figure of Rs 3 lakh crore.

This was mainly because of the downgrade in ratings of several financial sector entities, including housing finance companies, non-banking finance companies and private sector banks, the rating agency said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICRA COVID-19 COVID business impact
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp