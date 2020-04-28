STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian economy in danger of being left behind in post-COVID world, warn experts

With its high cost of production, high taxation rates and red tape, India is in danger of losing out during this tectonic shift, feel top economists, policymakers and business leaders

Published: 28th April 2020 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

construction, workers, migrant workers, labourers, building, representational image, industry, GDP,

For representational purpose.

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the post-lockdown era, the way the world does business as well as the nature of global supply chains will change drastically. However, with its high cost of production, high taxation rates and red tape, India is in danger of losing out during this tectonic shift, feel top experts.

“In the international economy, there will be a scramble to diversify supply sources so that dependence on one or a few countries reduces significantly. This will create enormous churn in investment patterns,” said Dr Pronab Sen, noted economist and former Chairman of the National Statistical Commission.

Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman SAIL, agreed, saying, “Post-COVID, businesses will reorganise their processes and operations across countries and sectors.”

Sen added, "However, I see the money mostly shifting to East Asia and Southeast Asia. Nothing has changed to make India more attractive."  According to a September 2019 study by Nomura, out of 56 companies shifting base from China, a mere three companies preferred India, while 26 decided to relocate to Vietnam. Taiwan was chosen by 11 firms and Thailand by 8 companies.

Subhash Chandra Garg, former Finance Secretary, said, “India suffers from high cost of production, high capital costs, high electricity tariffs, higher incidence of taxes and regulatory red tape. Reports suggest that in the last 5 years, companies that shifted out of China for instance went elsewhere (and) there is little as yet to show that the trend will change.”

The government has been working on a package to make India more attractive which could include tax and duty incentives besides fast track clearances both at central and state levels. However, there is skepticism on the package’s timing and ability to mould business decisions.

Sen feels that in the Indian context, the coronavirus pandemic is “likely to give further impetus towards protectionism. Demands for self-reliance will become more strident and I am afraid, the government will go along whole-heartedly.” India experimented with 'self-reliance' in the 1960s, reducing Indian industry’s competitiveness and pushing up prices unnecessarily, experts point out.

“Economic revival will have to be gradual and calibrated and depends entirely on the process of relaxation of lockdown rules,” warned Dr Pronab Sen. Industry leaders like ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri also said, “This is a fight that could be longish, with chances of it (COVID-19 pandemic) occurring again.”

While agreeing with this prognosis, the former finance secretary wants the entire goods economy – farming, mining, construction and manufacturing – along with transport and distribution sectors to reopen from early next month, subject to social distancing and health checks. “To minimize misery and death, a choice has to be made”, he pointed out. Garg also advises continuation of lockdown for the services sector for more time even as the digital economy is encouraged to stagger the number of people out on the streets.

The industry too wants manufacturing to be reopened along with transportation and distribution channels in areas other than hotspots, in line with the thinking of the country’s top leadership.  However, they are at pains to point out that without ease of movement for the country’s trucking fleet and reopening of sales channels, the economy cannot be jumpstarted. “You cannot manufacture just to create inventory,” pointed out Puri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian economy Post-COVID era India Inc
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp