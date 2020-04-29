STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Axis Bank reports Rs 1,388 crore net loss in fourth quarter of FY2019-20

As on March, the bank’s gross and net NPAs stood at 4.86 and 1.56 per cent respectively, against 5 and 2.09 per cent, respectively as on December 2019.

Published: 29th April 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Axis Bank

Axis Bank (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 1,387.78 crore for the quarter ended March, 2020.For the full year FY20, net profit stood at Rs 1,627 crore. Adjusted for one-offs, net profit would have been Rs 5,182 crore, up 11 per cent, Axis Bank said.

“The crisis we are facing as a nation is a long drawn one and it will need courage, grit and a fighting spirit to combat it. We believe in learning from all adversaries. For example, the lock-down has taught us how Work From Home (WFH) can be more productive and convenient. We are now exploring if WFH can become a part of our work culture going ahead,” said  Axis Bank’s MD and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry.
While operating profit grew 17 per cent to Rs 5,851 crore over last year, net interest income (NII) shot up 19 per cent to Rs 6,808 crore. Similarly, net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.55 per cent. For FY20, operating profit grew 23 per cent to Rs 23,438 crore, while NII was up by 16 per cent to Rs 25,206 crore. NIM stood at 3.51 per cent.

As on March, the bank’s gross and net NPAs stood at 4.86 and 1.56 per cent respectively, against 5 and 2.09 per cent, respectively as on December 2019.During the quarter under review, the bank made provisions of Rs 7,730 crore including Rs 3,000 crore related to Covid-19, taking the overall additional provisions to Rs 5,983 crore. The overall additional provisions towards various contingencies along with the standard asset provisions, translate to a standard asset coverage of 1.3 per cent as on March 2020.

Meanwhile, total deposits grew 19 per cent. Within this, savings account deposits and current account deposits grew by 13 and 11 per cent respectively over last year. Similarly, loan book rose by 15 per cent, with retail loans rising 24 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Axis Bank Axis Bank fourth quarter report
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp