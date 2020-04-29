STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court rejects bail pleas of  DHFL promoters Wadhawan brothers

The duo, along with 23 other family members, was under home quarantine for 14 days; the court gave them protection till May 5.

Published: 29th April 2020 09:59 AM

DHFL chairman Kapil Wadhawan

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday rejected interim bail pleas of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj Wadhawan, who are in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody in connection with a case related to Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor.

The brothers were arrested on Sunday afternoon by the CBI from their bungalow at Mahabaleshwar in Satara for their alleged involvement in the Yes Bank fraud case. Both are in CBI custody till May 4.

On Tuesday, lawyers of the Wadhawans had sought an extension of the interim order, which was  opposed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Incidentally, ED is also probing the case and they want custody of the brothers after their CBI custody will end on May 4.

Kapil Wadhawan  was arrested on January 27 this year by the agencies for his dubious dealings with gangster Iqbal Mirchi, who died in 2013, and was booked under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.He was granted bail on February 21 by a special PMLA court in Mumbai.

The duo, along with 23 other family members, was under home quarantine for 14 days; the court gave them protection till May 5. However, after a photo of them on a holiday in Mahabaleshwar became viral, CBI got the arrest order.

