STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Flipkart partners with Meru for essentials delivery

Flipkart and Meru have partnered to provide people access to grocery and essential items as people stay indoors, supporting 'social distancing' during the ongoing lockdown, a statement said.

Published: 29th April 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Walmart-owned Flipkart on Wednesday said it has partnered with cab operator Meru to deliver grocery and essential items to customers in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad amid the nationwide lockdown.

Previously, the e-commerce major had tied up with Uber for a similar service for people in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.

Flipkart and Meru have partnered to provide people access to grocery and essential items as people stay indoors, supporting 'social distancing' during the ongoing lockdown, a statement said.

It added that this partnership will help in delivery to Flipkart customers at their doorstep across Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad through the safe and sanitized supply chain.

"Flipkart Group is committed to customers as India fights this unprecedented battle.

This partnership with Meru is a result of our teams exploring new, innovative ways to drive value for our ecosystem of sellers, brands, partners, and customers to ensure the safe and swift availability of grocery and essential goods," Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.

The company has a very secure and safe supply chain where standard operating procedures are followed diligently, he added.

"Meru will use its fleet to ensure the timely and safe delivery of essentials to Flipkart's large customer base in a hassle-free manner.

This service will also offer our driver-partners an additional earning opportunity during this challenging time," Meru Mobility Tech founder and CEO Neeraj Gupta said.

In line with the government guidelines, Meru is providing its ozone sanitised fleet to help Flipkart with their deliveries.

The dispatch hubs have been installed with Ozone Air Purifier, encouraging all driver-partners to sanitise their cabs, the statement said.

Meru driver-partners will undergo Flipkart's training module for a better understanding of its processes for safe and timely delivery of the grocery items, while the cab operator is educating and updating its driver-partners on various preventive measures like using alcohol-based sanitizers and wearing face masks to curb the spread of the virus, it added.

E-commerce companies are allowed to sell only essential items like grocery, healthcare and pharmaceutical products amid the nationwide lockdown - likely to end on May 3 - that has been imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Flipkart Meru essential delivery grocery delivery coronavirus lockdown COVID-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp