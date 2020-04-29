STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sell unsold units at 'no-profit-no-loss' to save interest, boost liquidity: Gadkari to realty companies

The minister pitched for lower interest rates on home loans with a longer tenure so that the customers' equated monthly installments (EMIs) remain less.

Published: 29th April 2020 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo| IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday exhorted real estate players to sell unsold housing units, even at no-profit-no-loss, to boost their liquidity condition and save interest cost on loans.

The outbreak of coronavirus disease has impacted the real estate sector, which was already reeling from the demand slowdown, the road, transport and highways minister said while addressing a webinar organised by realtors' body NAREDCO.

Promising his full support, Gadkari, who also holds the MSME portfolio, advised builders to send their representatives to ministries of housing and finance as well as the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to suggest ways to deal with the present crisis.

To tide over the crisis caused by COVID-19 and create housing demand, the senior minister offered a slew of suggestions to builders, ranging from business expansion in rural areas to diversification in road construction to setting up of their own housing finance companies.

Citing an example from the automobile industry where many manufacturers are having their own finance companies, Gadkari said real estate companies could consider establishing their own housing finance companies to give loans to customers at lower rates and not be fully dependent on banks.

He said there is a need to strengthen non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) through equity infusion from the government and private players.

The NBFCs should tap funds from international markets where interest rates are lower.

The minister pitched for lower interest rates on home loans with a longer tenure so that the customers' equated monthly installments (EMIs) remain less.

On builders sitting on huge unsold housing inventories, Gadkari advised builders, "Don't be greedy. You will not get a premium price. Whatever price you are getting, sell your properties to boost liquidity and move forward." He said there are many builders in Mumbai who are not clearing their unsold stocks and rather they are waiting for prices to increase to Rs 35,000-40,000 per sq ft.

"They are committing mistakes. Interest cost to banks, financial institutions and private lenders are increasing," the minister said.

The developers should negotiate prices with prospective customers and even sell at "no-profit-no-loss" to avoid huge interest costs, Gadkari said.

Stating that there are huge opportunities in his ministries, he asked developers to diversify into logistic parks and road construction where precast technologies were being used.

Gadkari said his ministry is developing bus depots, petrol pumps, hotels, restaurants and rail over-bridges along the highways where real estate companies could participate. The plan is also to develop townships along Mumbai-Delhi corridor, he informed.

Gadkari also told builders to expand their businesses in small towns and villages with affordable housing projects below Rs 10 lakh and not only focus on big cities.

NAREDCO National President Niranjan Hiranandani said the real estate sector has been struggling for the last few years because of instability created by reforms like demonetisation, GST and the real estate regulatory law RERA.

"Now, with this outbreak of coronavirus, the work has come to a grinding halt," he said and sought a stimulus package from the government to deal with this crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Coronavirus COVID19 lockdown
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp