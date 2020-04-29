STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps over 300 points in early trade; Nifty reclaims 9,400

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 371.44 points or 1.17 per cent higher at 32,114.52, while the Nifty advanced 98.60 points, or 1.06 per cent, to close at 9,380.90.

Published: 29th April 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, BSE. NSE, Nifty, share market, share markets

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points in opening trade on Wednesday led by buying in index-heavyweights HDFC twins and positive cues from Asian peers.

After hitting a high of 32,431.20, the 30-share index was trading 285.83 points or 0.89 per cent higher at 32,400.35. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 78.95 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 9,459.85.

HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, M&M, Reliance Industries and NTPC.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Titan, HUL, Asian Paints and Infosys were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 371.44 points or 1.17 per cent higher at 32,114.52, while the Nifty advanced 98.60 points, or 1.06 per cent, to close at 9,380.90.

Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday, as they offloaded equity shares worth Rs 122.15 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Market participants were seen accumulating stocks in anticipation of another stimulus package by the government, traders said.

Investor sentiment improved on hopes that gradual lifting of global lockdowns would help start economic recovery, they added.

Further, markets are also awaiting cues from US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, scheduled to be announced later in the day.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading on a positive note. On Wall Street, however, key indices ended with losses in overnight trade. International oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 3.52 per cent to USD 23.54 per barrel.

Meanwhile, global tally of coronavirus infections has crossed 31 lakh, with over 2.17 lakh deaths.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 1,007 and the number of cases climbed to 31,332 in the country, according to the Union health ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp