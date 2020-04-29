STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Starbucks global sales tumble as lockdown affects business

'I think we emerge from this strengthening the brand and strengthening the connection we have with customers,' President and CEO Kevin Johnson said.

Published: 29th April 2020 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Starbucks

The Seattle-based coffee giant said conditions will likely worsen in the current quarter.

By Associated Press

Starbucks said Tuesday that its global sales tumbled in the first three months of the year as coronavirus-related shutdowns gripped its operations.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said conditions will likely worsen in the current quarter before moderating later this summer, and its recovery will extend into 2021. But executives also said they are seeing encouraging signs.

“I think we emerge from this strengthening the brand and strengthening the connection we have with customers," President and CEO Kevin Johnson said in a conference call with investors.

Starbucks said its same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — fell 10% globally in the January-March period. More than 75% of its stores in Japan, the United Kingdom and Canada are closed.

Starbucks said 98% of its stores in China have reopened, but many are operating with reduced hours and seating. In April, same-store sales were down 35% in China. But that was a big improvement from the 90% declines the company was seeing in February.

Johnson said Starbucks is predicting a “substantial recovery” in China by Sept. 30, when its fiscal year ends. China is Starbucks' second-largest market, with around 4,100 stores.

In the U.S., Starbucks has temporarily closed half its 8,000 company-owned stores. It's planning to reopen 90% of those with modifications by early June. Some locations will offer drive-thru and delivery, while others will establish contact-less pickup options, Chief Operating Officer Roz Brewer said.

Thirty stores reopening next week will have their cafes open, but seating won't be provided, Brewer said. She said Starbucks will consider local government restrictions, infection curves and other measures as it reopens stores.

Starbucks has spent heavily to help employees navigate the crisis. The company has committed to paying all U.S. and Canadian employees through May 3 whether they’re working or not, and those who do come to work are making a premium of $3 per hour. Starbucks has also provided 1 million free coffees to frontline health and safety workers. The company said that spending will peak in the April-June period.

Starbucks' revenue fell 5% to $6 billion in its fiscal second quarter. That beat analysts' estimate of $5.9 billion, according to FactSet.

The company earned $328.4 million for the quarter, down 50.5% from the prior year. Adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share were shy of analysts' estimate of 34 cents. Starbucks' same-store sales decline was also higher than analysts anticipated.

Starbucks shares were flat in after-hours trading.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Starbucks Coronavirus COVID19 lockdown
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp