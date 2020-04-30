STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Automobile firms brace up to face the post-pandemic market

Hyundai too said it has prepared a blue print for implementation of social distancing in its shop floors, factory premises and canteens.

In this April 8, 2020, photo, employees work on a car assembly line at the Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd factory in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Chinese leaders have reopened factories and shops in an effort to revive the economy, but the consumers whose spending propels most of China's growth have been slow to return to shopping malls and auto dealerships.

For representational purpose. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the pandemic headwinds dealing a blow to the sector, major players in the automotive industry are gearing up to get back to business after the lockdown. From launching new models and implementing social distancing norms in factories to going digital to ensure hassle-free purchase for customers, the auto firms are trying to keep the show going.

With physical distancing becoming the new normal, Toyota Kirloskar has issued guidelines and safety protocols for dealers, customers and employees while it resumes operations after the lockdown.Hyundai too said it has prepared a blue print for implementation of social distancing in its shop floors, factory premises and canteens.

Hyundai also plans to go ahead with its new launches. It had plans to launch four new models this year. “Once we get the green signal from Tamil Nadu government, we will immediately start production in our Kancheepuram factory,” said BC Datta, VP (corporate affairs), Hyundai Motors India.

Datta said the first quarter might be a little slow for the industry, but things will gradually fall in place by the second quarter. “The demand for small cars will see a rise after the lockdown as people will be more concerned about their travel safety. Instead of cabs and public transport, people will prefer to travel in their own vehicles. We have accordingly chalked out standard operating procedures to make our factory operational after the lockdown is lifted,” he said.

Nissan too is set for a new launch in India — Datsun redi-GO 2020. The company has already released teasers of the entry-level hatchback.“For recovery in the post-lockdown scenario, the focus must be on launching new products and catering to consumers’ needs. This will help keep the interest of customers intact. We are confident that our stylish new model will attract the attention of customers,” said a Nissan executive.

Major players like Honda, Hyundai Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes have introduced online sales initiatives in order to help customers book vehicles from their homes.

