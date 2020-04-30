STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government plans to launch initiatives to boost exports from MSME sector: Official

The initiatives will provide hand-holding support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to enable them to export directly to world markets.

Published: 30th April 2020 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

construction labourers

Panda said the MSME Gateway will help attract large scale foreign direct investment.  (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is planning to launch a global market intelligence system in various languages and establish 100 export facilitation councils to boost exports from the MSME sector, a top official said on Thursday.

The initiatives will provide hand-holding support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to enable them to export directly to world markets.

MSME Secretary Arun Kumar Panda said talks were on with NITI Aayog to rank states on the basis of 4Es including employment generation, enterprise creation, exports and ease of doing business.

He was speaking after the launch of 'MSME Bank of Ideas' by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari via video-conference.

Panda said efforts were also on to set up an MSME Gateway, "a unique digital platform where Indian MSMEs will do business with SMEs of the world".

Panda said the MSME Gateway will help attract large scale foreign direct investment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MSME MSME govt support MSME Bank of Ideas
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp