India needs Rs 111 lakh crore infra funding in 5 years to sustain a healthy economic growth

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India needs to invest Rs 111 lakh crore in infrastructure over next five years to sustain a healthy economic growth and create jobs, the Task Force on National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) said in its report submitted on Wednesday.

The task force, which presented its final report for 2019-2025 to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has suggested steps such as deepening bond markets, setting up of development financial institutions and land monetisation to meet the funding needs, said a finance ministry statement.

A Task Force on NIP was set up following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech in 2019, where he alluded to an investment of Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure. Headed by economic affairs secretary Atanu Chakraborty, it has suggested setting up of three committees for monitoring, implementation and funding of infrastructure projects.

The initial report released in December had projected investment of Rs 102 lakh crore. However, the final report is projecting a total infrastructure investment of Rs 111 lakh crore during FY2020-25 in light of the additional data provided by Central ministries.

“Out of the total expected capital expenditure of Rs 111 lakh crore, projects worth Rs 44 lakh crore (40 per cent of NIP) are under implementation, projects worth Rs 33 lakh crore (30 per cent) are at conceptual stage and projects worth Rs 22 lakh crore (20 per cent) are under development. Information regarding project stage is unavailable for projects worth Rs 11 lakh crore (10 per cent),” the statement said.

Sectors such as energy (24 per cent), roads (18 per cent), urban (17 per cent) and railways (12 per cent) amount to around 71 per cent of the projected infrastructure investments in India, it said.