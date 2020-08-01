STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 lakh new jobs expected as Samsung, Apple apply for Made-in-India mobiles boost

Published: 01st August 2020 06:42 PM

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks during the inauguration of IMC.

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks during the inauguration of IMC (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Three contract manufacturers for Apple iPhones and South Korea’s Samsung have applied for large-scale electronics manufacturing rights in India under a $6.5 billion incentive scheme announced by the government, Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Electronics and Information Technology and Communications minister, said Saturday.

The international cellphone manufacturing companies that have applied under the scheme are Samsung, Rising Star and three Apple contract manufacturers - Foxconn Hon Hai, Wistron and Pegatron.

"Over the next five years, the ($ 6.5 billion incentive) scheme is expected to lead to total production of about Rs 11.5 lakh crore. Out of the total production, companies under mobile phone (invoice value Rs 15,000 and above) segment have proposed a production of over Rs 9 lakh crore, the companies under mobile phone (domestic companies) segment have proposed a production of about Rs 2 lakh crore and those under specified electronic components segment have proposed a production of over Rs 45,000 crore," a statement from the Ministry of Electronics and IT said.

The scheme will extend cash incentives of 4-6% for five years on incremental sales of goods manufactured in India with 2019-2020 as the base year, Prasad told reporters.

He said the scheme is expected to increase Apple's and Samsung's manufacturing base manifold in India.

Nearly two dozen Indian and international companies in the cellphone segment have applied for the scheme, which is expected to generate 300,000 direct jobs in the country, Prasad said.

Around nine lakh indirect jobs are also expected to be created.

(With inputs from AP and PTI)

