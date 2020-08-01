CIFC optimistic about FY21 profits, sharpens focus on rural market

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, a Murugappa Group firm, is optimistic that its profits in current financial year 2020-21 (FY21) will be at par with last year, despite the turbulent times. “Disbursements in this FY may be lower than last year, but we expect the loan book to grow by at least single digits. We will likely be able to post profits in line with last year,” Arulselvan D, executive vice president and CFO of Cholamandalam, told this publication.

The company is upbeat since its net profit rose by 37 per cent to Rs 431 crore in the first quarter of FY21 that ended in June 2020 as against Rs 314 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

“The rural economy is picking up, which boosted our business. Besides, we focused on collections, checked our NPAs and contained our expenses too. All these factors contributed to growth in the quarter,” added Arulselvan. On the revival of the market, Arulselvan said that post the third quarter, things will start improving marginally and bounce back fully in FY22.

The total income of the company grew by 4 per cent to Rs 2,114 crore in the quarter ending June 2020 against Rs 2,030 crore during the same period last year. The quarterly results of the company were announced on Thursday.

In this financial year, the company has plans to focus more on increasing its penetration in Tier II and III towns along with the rural market. The rural segment accounts for almost 75 per cent of the company’s revenue.

“The monsoon is pretty good this year and the government is also focusing on the rural economy, so demand from the rural sector will be better. We want to leverage this,” said Arulselvan. Meanwhile, the company has re-evaluated the quality of its underlying assets and says it now holds a strong liquidity position with Rs 7,169 crore as cash balance as of June 2020 and its cash position is adequate to meet all its maturities and fixed obligations up to December 2020.

CIFC has also accelerated multiple growth initiatives post the pandemic, including enhancing the use of digital platforms for disbursements and collections, lead generation and ramping up ability to remotely interact with customers and field assets.