FCA India recalls 547 units of MY20 Jeep Compass

Increased tightening of the brace nut would improve its grip on the wiper pivot, ruling out the probability of a malfunction.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Automobile maker FCA India on Saturday said it is recalling 547 units of its 'MY20 Jeep Compass' model to rectify fitment of a 'brace nut' which is used in wiper assembly as a precautionary exercise.

The company said it identified "an opportunity to improve the fitment of a 'brace nut' which is used in the wiper assembly of MY20 Jeep Compass vehicles" during a regular vehicle quality audit process.

The affected vehicles were all manufactured in 2020, the company said. "The torque-induced brace nut should firmly clamp the wiper arm on to the wiper pivot assembly, enabling them to swivel as one unit when activated. A malfunction of the brace nut can result in the wipers not swivelling when activated by the wiper combi-switch behind the steering wheel," FCA India said in a statement.

Increased tightening of the brace nut would improve its grip on the wiper pivot, ruling out the probability of a malfunction.

This precautionary modification is necessary for consistent wiper function in the vehicle, the company said adding "FCA India is unaware of any MY20 Jeep Compass customer reporting of a malfunction of this nature".

FCA India said it has commenced proactively informing affected MY20 Jeep Compass customers about this campaign and will be followed by its authorised workshops contacting customers to plan and implement an organised assessment and take necessary action.

"The tightening of the brace nut will take no more than 15 minutes and will be at no cost to customers," it said.

Commenting on the recall, FCA India President and Managing Director Partha Datta said, "We give the highest priority to the safety of our customers and to the quality of our vehicles. I am pleased that we could quickly identify this issue, and take precautionary measures to keep our customers safe and happy. We take pride in ensuring that Jeep Brand vehicles remain the most trusted and reliable vehicles on the road."

