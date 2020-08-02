STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reliance-Facebook to capture 25% of online space

Indias  internet services market is set to skew sharply toward the newest and most muscular digital combine on the block—the Reliance and Facebook alliance.

Published: 02nd August 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook’s SDK caused similar crashes in May.

Facebook logo ( Photo | AP )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indias internet services market is set to skew sharply toward the newest and most muscular digital combine on the block—the Reliance and Facebook alliance. According to global analysts, the alliance which has a hold on India’s largest telecom network Reliance Jio and the largest online network, the Facebook-Whatsapp ecosystem, is set to grab hold of a quarter of the country’s online transaction pie by 2025. According to a Goldman Sachs research report released last week, the “partnership could increase monetization levels of India internet, and garner 25 per cent of all internet Gross Transaction Value (GTV) by FY25.”

The brokerage went on to point out that Facebook’s user base of 400 million plus Indians combined with Reliance could “bring more transacting users (100 million currently) into the fold, especially in e-commerce, the largest internet category”. “Existing players have so far been largely unsuccessful (in building a super app); however, we believe Facebook and RIL have the right building blocks to create a platform with both high engagement and monetization, but execution remains key,” the brokerage said, adding that RIL would increasingly try to play a role across the consumer spectrum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indias internet services Reliance Facebook alliance online spacer
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp