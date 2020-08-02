Reliance-Facebook to capture 25% of online space

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indias internet services market is set to skew sharply toward the newest and most muscular digital combine on the block—the Reliance and Facebook alliance. According to global analysts, the alliance which has a hold on India’s largest telecom network Reliance Jio and the largest online network, the Facebook-Whatsapp ecosystem, is set to grab hold of a quarter of the country’s online transaction pie by 2025. According to a Goldman Sachs research report released last week, the “partnership could increase monetization levels of India internet, and garner 25 per cent of all internet Gross Transaction Value (GTV) by FY25.”

The brokerage went on to point out that Facebook’s user base of 400 million plus Indians combined with Reliance could “bring more transacting users (100 million currently) into the fold, especially in e-commerce, the largest internet category”. “Existing players have so far been largely unsuccessful (in building a super app); however, we believe Facebook and RIL have the right building blocks to create a platform with both high engagement and monetization, but execution remains key,” the brokerage said, adding that RIL would increasingly try to play a role across the consumer spectrum.