STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Power aims at doubling consumer base in distribution business in five years

The company said it will focus on improving shareholder returns through deleveraging and growth in high return businesses.

Published: 02nd August 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

power lines, electricity, power, power demand, electrician

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Tata Power on Saturday said it plans to double its consumer base in the distribution business to 10 million over the next five years.

With its public-private-partnership with CESU, the company has acquired over 2.5 million consumers in Odisha in addition to the existing consumer base of 2.5 million across its distribution markets including Mumbai, New Delhi and Ajmer, a company statement said.

After taking over the management of CESU, Tata Power has already submitted a capital investment plan of Rs 344 crore to the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) for approval.

Tata Power also said it plans to raise the share of power generation from renewable resources to 50 per cent by 2025 from the current level of 30 per cent with focus on segments like rooftop solar, smart metering, micro-grids in rural areas and setting up of EV charging stations.

"We have continued our low carbon journey and today, 30 per cent of our total generation comes from clean and green sources - 3.9 GW out of 12.7 GW. We aim to achieve around 50 per cent clean energy portfolio by 2025," the statement said.

The company said it will focus on improving shareholder returns through deleveraging and growth in high return businesses.

"During the last few years, we have focused on consolidation and setting up asset light business models for growth - be it 'Platform' for stressed generation and transmission opportunities, which allows significant high returns or the 'InvIT' for renewables, which allows recycling of capital for future growth. "These models will allow us to grow without overleveraging our balance sheet," it said. As part of this strategy, the company has already announced setting up of a Renewable Infrastructure Investment Trust.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tata Power CESU Tata Power distribution Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp