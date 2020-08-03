Bajaj Auto sales drop 33 per cent to 2,55,832 units in July

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 33 per cent fall in its total sales at 2,55,832 units in July 2020. The company had sold 3,81,530 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales in July this year were at 1,58,976 units as against 2,05,470 units, down 23 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 2,38,556 units, a decline of 26 per cent, as compared to 3,22,210 sold in July last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales were at 17,276 units as against 59,320 units in the same month last year, down 71 per cent, the company said.

Exports in July declined 45 per cent to 96,856 units as against 1,76,060 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.