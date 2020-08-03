Real-estate players remain guarded while expecting recovery in next quarter

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The current sentiments of the real-estate stakeholders in India have been recorded at a low 22 in Q2 2020 (April - June), according to the 25th Knight Frank-FICCI-NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index Q2 2020 Survey.

The stakeholders have predicted moderate improvement in future sentiments for the next six months. The survey indicated that the ‘Future Sentiment Score’ of the stakeholders has seen improvement at 41 in Q2 2020 against the score of 36 in Q1 2020.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India says, "With some of the macroeconomic indicators showing marginal improvement and with the impending festive season in the second half of the year, the stakeholders have shown improved sentiments compared to the previous quarter, albeit they have remained in the pessimistic zone. At this juncture, we expect the lockdown to ease by the advent of the festive season, helping to revive economic activity and propel conversion of the pent-up demand."

A score of 50 represents a 'Neutral' view; a score above 50 demonstrates a 'Positive' sentiment, and a score below 50 indicates a 'Negative' sentiment. The survey covers key supply-side stakeholders which include developers, private equity funds, banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).

67 per cent respondents of the survey believe that the impact of the ongoing crisis on the economy will either worsen or continue to remain at the current level for the next six months. With regards to funding, 47 per cent of the respondents expect a further reduction in the credit flow to the real-estate sector over the next six months, whereas 28 per cent believe that the present levels of credit scarcity will continue for the next six months.

On the residential market outlook, 50 per cent of the stakeholders felt the prospects for new launches will either improve or remain the same in the next six months. With respect to sales, 31 per cent of the stakeholders are of the opinion that residential sales will get better in the next six months.

49 per cent of the respondents feel that prices will weaken further in the next six months, while the remaining 51 per cent think that prices will continue to remain around the current levels or increase in the next six months.

"In the backdrop of the current liquidity, labour and raw material shortage, Industry seeks handholding by the government to ease out economic distress. This could be done by a reduction in taxes, levies; stamp duties and GST for a stipulated time frame to generate demand shock which is imperative to kick start the economic uptick," said Niranjan Hiranandani, National President, NAREDCO and Founder & MD, Hiranandani Group.