SEBI extends deadline to apply for 147 senior level posts till October 31 amid COVID-19

Published: 03rd August 2020 12:35 PM

SEBI

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi has again extended the deadline to apply for 147 senior level posts by three months till October 31 due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

On March 7, the regulator had invited applications for these positions as part of its plan to beef up the headcount for faster and more effective execution of its job.

The deadline for applying for the said posts was March 23. It was later extended to April 30, thereafter till May 31 and again till July 31. Now, the deadline has been extended till October 31, due to ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a fresh notice.

The revised date for phase I and phase II examination for the recruitment of officers in Grade A (general, legal, information technology, engineering, research and official language streams) will be informed in due course, it added.

The phase I and phase II examinations were earlier scheduled for July 4 and August 3, respectively. A total of 147 vacancies were notified for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) by the markets watchdog to hire legal as well as IT experts, researchers, and other officials for general administration.

Applications were invited for 80 posts of Assistant Manager for general stream, 34 posts for research stream and 22 vacancies for Information Technology department. In addition, it invited applications for engineering and official language streams.

To apply for general stream, the incumbent needs to have a master's degree in any discipline or bachelor's degree in law or engineering.

Sebi has been easing several compliance requirements for listed companies in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in imposition of certain restrictions.

