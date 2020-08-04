AEPC urges Centre to ease ECLGS norms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has urged the government to increase the limit of outstanding dues for eligible MSMEs under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to Rs 100 crore.

AEPC chairman A Sakthivel said that such a move would extend financial support to the export sector, which has been badly affected by the pandemic.

Sakthivel thanked the government for providing earlier relief by increasing the outstanding loan limit from Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore and other measures, but said that another revision of the liability limit will benefit many exporters and the sector at large.

“While more than half of the targeted additional funding is yet to be sanctioned, there are many medium scale industrialists who are bereft of the special financial assistance,” said Sakthivel.