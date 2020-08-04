STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex rises over 250 points in early trade; Nifty above 10,900

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1 per cent, followed by ITC, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Bajaj Auto and NTPC.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 250 points in opening session on Tuesday tracking massive foreign fund inflow and gains in global equities.

The BSE Sensex was trading 238.55 points or 0.65 per cent higher at 37,178.15; while the NSE Nifty was up 70.95 points or 0.65 per cent at 10,962.55.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1 per cent, followed by ITC, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Bajaj Auto and NTPC.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex ended 667.29 points or 1.77 per cent lower at 36,939.60, while the NSE Nifty tumbled 181.85 points or 1.64 per cent to 10,891.60.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 7,818.49 crore on a net basis on Monday.

According to traders, heavy foreign fund inflow and positive cues from global markets cheered investors. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-day deals.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street too ended on a positive note in overnight session.Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.86 per cent lower at USD 43.77 per barrel.

