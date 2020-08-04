STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Will continue to focus on growing businesses faster than market: Sun Pharma

'The company's strategy of developing the Specialty business as an additional growth engine has started delivering, with a gradual ramp up in specialty revenues.'

Published: 04th August 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Sun Pharma (Photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug major Sun Pharma will remain focussed on growing its businesses faster than the market in which it operates, the company said in its Annual Report 2019-20.

Supply chain protection, ensuring optimum utilisation of the factories and working closely with vendors to ensure continuity of supply will be the key focus areas of the company going forward, it added.

"We will continue to focus on growing each of our businesses faster than the market in which we operate. R&D investments in developing a differentiated generic pipeline as well as in building our Specialty pipeline will continue in the coming years," Sun Pharmaceutical Industries MD Dilip Shanghvi said in his message to the shareholders.

The company's strategy of developing the Specialty business as an additional growth engine has started delivering, with a gradual ramp up in specialty revenues, he added.

"We expect this momentum to continue over the next few years, although the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns may throw up some uncertainties in the near-term," Shanghvi said.

The specialty business is also helping the company to move up the pharmaceutical value chain and bring more innovation to its business, he added.

"We have invested significant resources over the past few years in building this business and are now focusing on commercial execution to ensure that future cash flows justify these significant investments," Shanghvi said.

Highlighting the importance of generics, he said generics will continue to be an important part of the overall healthcare management globally.

Focus on healthcare may increase in the post-COVID period and hence generics are likely to retain their importance as an effective and economical health solution, he added.

"Sun Pharma's strong positioning in the global generics industry and continued investments for the future will ensure that it remains a prominent player in this space," Shanghvi said.

About the impact of the pandemic on the company, he said, "Despite our proactive COVID risk response initiative, we do estimate some softening of sales in the near term due to the lockdowns and economic slowdown across various countries, although it is difficult to quantify the impact as of now".

The endeavour of Sun Pharma will be to ensure that it is the least impacted, he added.

Other key focus areas will include cash collection and cash conservation in the business to ensure adequate liquidity, focus on cost optimisation and target higher efficiencies and continuing to invest in developing new technologies and innovative products, Shanghvi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sun Pharma
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp