STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airtel inks strategic pact with Amazon Web Services to offer cloud solutions to businesses

Airtel customers are expected to benefit from an integrated sales, consulting, and support approach from both companies, and improved security, scalability, and cloud management capabilities.

Published: 05th August 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services to offer a suite of cloud solutions to businesses in India.

Airtel serves over 2,500 large companies and more than a million emerging businesses with its product portfolio, including Airtel Cloud, a multi-cloud product and solutions business.

"The strategic collaboration between Airtel and AWS will offer suite of cloud solutions to drive digital transformation of businesses in India," Harmeen Mehta, Chief Information Officer and Head  Cloud and Security Business, Bharti Airtel, said at a virtual conference.

The collaboration brings the strength of Amazon Web Services (AWS), leading cloud platform, together with Airtel's reach and expertise in handling network, data centres, security, and cloud as an integrated solution, Mehta added.

Under the partnership, "Airtel Cloud will build an AWS Cloud Practice supported by AWS Professional Services, as well as develop differentiated Airtel Cloud products and capabilities, leveraging AWS services, Airtel's data centre capabilities, and Airtel's network and telecom offerings," a joint statement by the companies said.

Airtel customers are expected to benefit from an integrated sales, consulting, and support approach from both companies, and improved security, scalability, and cloud management capabilities.

"Airtel Cloud will offer customers a range of AWS services, including Windows on AWS, SAP on AWS, VMware Cloud on AWS, database migration, and security and risk governance solutions," the statement said.

In addition, Airtel Cloud will leverage AWS' innovation and transformation services across analytics, data warehousing, Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning (ML) to help customers adopt new services and migrate to the cloud from legacy infrastructures.

Puneet Chandok, President, Commercial Business, India and South Asia, Amazon Internet Services said the collaboration will give customers a single point of contact when dealing with complex migrations or custom-built solutions.

"Airtel has demonstrated a strong commitment to our shared customers, and we look forward to continue working with them to bring innovative solutions to market," Chandok said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharti Airtel Airtel Amazon Web Services
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp