STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cadila Healthcare June quarter net profit up 50 per cent at Rs 454 crore

The pharmaceuticals sales of the company rose to Rs 3,102.5 crore for the quarter ended June this year, as against Rs 2,876 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Published: 05th August 2020 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday reported a 49.53 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 454 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of robust sales in the pharmaceuticals segment.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 303.6 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 3,639.9 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 3,496.3 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

The pharmaceuticals sales of the company rose to Rs 3,102.5 crore for the quarter ended June this year, as against Rs 2,876 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"The company's India business which comprises human formulations, consumer wellness and animal health business posted sales of Rs 1,486 crore during the quarter," the regulatory filing said.

After a quiet start to the quarter, businesses across India have shown gradual improvement on a month-on-month basis during the quarter, it added.

"The company's business in the US posted sales of Rs 1,623 crore, up by 19 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The company received 12 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals (including 4 tentative approvals), during the quarter," the filing said.

The company's rest of the world business grew by 8 per cent during the quarter on a year-on-year basis to Rs 238 crore, it added. Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs 394.75 per scrip on BSE, down 2.01 per cent from its previous close.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cadila Healthcare Drug firm
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp