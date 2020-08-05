Cadila Healthcare June quarter net profit up 50 per cent at Rs 454 crore

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday reported a 49.53 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 454 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of robust sales in the pharmaceuticals segment.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 303.6 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 3,639.9 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 3,496.3 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

The pharmaceuticals sales of the company rose to Rs 3,102.5 crore for the quarter ended June this year, as against Rs 2,876 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"The company's India business which comprises human formulations, consumer wellness and animal health business posted sales of Rs 1,486 crore during the quarter," the regulatory filing said.

After a quiet start to the quarter, businesses across India have shown gradual improvement on a month-on-month basis during the quarter, it added.

"The company's business in the US posted sales of Rs 1,623 crore, up by 19 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The company received 12 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals (including 4 tentative approvals), during the quarter," the filing said.

The company's rest of the world business grew by 8 per cent during the quarter on a year-on-year basis to Rs 238 crore, it added. Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs 394.75 per scrip on BSE, down 2.01 per cent from its previous close.