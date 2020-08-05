STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Godrej Properties posts Rs 20.23 crore net loss in April-June quarter

Total income also declined to Rs 195.66 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal, from Rs 713.84 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Industrialist Adi Godrej (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Realty firm Godrej Properties on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.23 crore for the quarter ended June. Its net profit stood at nearly Rs 90 crore in the year-ago period.

During the last fiscal year, net profit stood at Rs 267.21 crore on a total income of Rs 2,914.59 crore.Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej group.

