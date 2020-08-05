STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India's service sector activity still severely restricted by COVID-19; contracts for 5th month in July

Looking ahead, the 12-month outlook for output was negative for a third successive month, with fears of a substantial economic downturn common among survey respondents.

Published: 05th August 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's services sector activity remained in deep slump in July as coronavirus-induced restrictions stifled demand and forced companies to cease operations and further reduce staff numbers, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

The IHS Markit India Services Business Activity Index stood at 34.2 in July, slightly higher than 33.7 in June. Despite the rise, the Indian services sector activity contracted for the fifth successive month in July.

A print above 50 means expansion and a score below that denotes contraction, as per the IHS Markit India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI).

"With such a prolonged and significant downturn, any substantial recovery will take many months, if not years.

Latest IHS Markit estimates point to an annual contraction in GDP of over 6 per cent in the year ending March 2021," said Lewis Cooper, Economist at IHS Markit.

Survey respondents linked falls in both activity and order books to the adverse impact stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, with frequent mentions of lockdown measures, weak demand conditions and the temporary suspension of company operations.

"The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent introduction of lockdown measures continued to weigh heavily on the Indian service sector in July.

Business activity and new orders dropped again, with the rates of decline remaining rapid overall," Cooper stated.

With overall demand conditions severely muted, service providers made further job cuts in July.

The rate of job shedding was the fastest on record, with panellists blaming weak client demand and temporary business closures "July data, as a whole, provide no real signs that the downturn is slowing down.

That's not surprising with lockdown measures still in force, but undoubtedly these will have to be loosened and companies reopen before the sector can move towards stabilisation," Cooper said.

Looking ahead, the 12-month outlook for output was negative for a third successive month, with fears of a substantial economic downturn common among survey respondents.

The Composite PMI Output Index, which measures combined services and manufacturing output, fell from 37.8 in June to 37.2 in July, signalling a further rapid contraction in private sector business activity in July.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Tuesday started its three-day brainstorming on the bi-monthly monetary policy meet. The six-member committee will announce its decision on August 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PMI Purchasing Managers' Index IHS GDP Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp