STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI may go for status quo; announce other measures to boost growth

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by the RBI Governor, is scheduled to announce its decision on August 6.

Published: 05th August 2020 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The RBI may refrain from cutting the benchmark lending rate on Thursday but can announce other measures like restructuring of loans amid the urgency to revive the coronavirus-hit economy, experts said.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by the RBI Governor, is scheduled to announce its decision on August 6.

This is the 24th meeting of the MPC.

Although opinions are divided on the rate cut, experts believe loan restructuring is more essential at this juncture to combat the impact of COVID-19.

"The focus is on restructuring. Finance ministry is actively engaged with RBI on this. In principle, the idea that there may be a restructuring required, is well taken," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said last week.

Besides, the central bank is expected to issue directions regarding the loan moratorium which is coming to an end on August 31 amid bankers opposing further extension of this facility on concerns over its misuse.

The fast-changing macroeconomic environment and the deteriorating growth outlook necessitated off-cycle meetings of the MPC -- first in March and then again in May 2020.

The MPC has cumulatively cut the repo rate by 115 basis points over these two meetings, resulting in total policy rate reduction of 250 basis points since February 2019, with an aim to boost economic growth.

The central bank has been taking steps proactively to limit the damage to the economy caused by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

As per a research report by SBI, banks have cut rates on fresh loans by 72 basis points, the fastest transmission ever recorded.

SBI has cut by an equivalent 115 basis points on its repo-linked retail loan portfolio.

Shanti Ekambaram, group president- consumer banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said the interest rate cuts have had little impact on demand stimulation or growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic is hurting both businesses and consumers alike and the uncertainty around when things will normalise has led to muted demand and supply disruptions, she said.

"Having frontloaded the rate cuts and with inflation still above the 6 per cent mark, the MPC may decide to wait and watch and take a pause in August to monitor India's progress in its fight against the virus both from a health and economic point of view," Ekambaram said.

The government has tasked RBI to keep inflation at 4 per cent (+, - 2 per cent).

The central bank mainly factors in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) while formulating the monetary policy.

Higher prices of food items, especially meat, cereals and pulses, pushed the CPI-based retail inflation to 6.09 per cent in June.

The inflation rate for July will be announced on August 12.

Experts are of the view that the MPC would maintain an accommodative stance on monetary policy in view of the fast-changing macroeconomic environment.

The monetary policy was in an accommodative mode even before the outbreak of COVID-19, with a cumulative repo rate cut of 135 basis points between February 2019 and the onset of the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RBI COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp