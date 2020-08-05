Tanishq ramps up tech initiatives riding on new way of buying bling 

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tata Group’s jewellery brand Tanishq’s tech based initiative to promote selling of ornaments through video calling has helped it in garnering a good set of customers.

Arun Narayan, AVP category, marketing & retail, Tanishq, told TNIE , that the video calling facility was launched at its stores a month ago and about 8,000 calls have been made to customers so far by their sales consultants. Interestingly, out of the 8,000 calls, at least 2,000 translated into sales.

Initially, the facility was launched in a few stores but looking at the overwhelming response of customers the service has now been extended to over 260 stores and very shortly it will be available in all Tanishq stores, said Narayan. “To our surprise, the response from customers in small towns towards the video calling facility is very encouraging.

We have noticed that the entire family is getting involved in the purchase. They are connecting the video call into their television sets and spending hours comfortably in selecting the ornaments,” said Narayan. Adequate training is being provided to the sales consultants to handle customers efficiently. The sales consultant interacts with the customers earlier and shortlists products according to their needs and then the jewellery is showcased to them through video calls.

To tide over these unprecedented times when physical distancing has become the new normal, Tanishq has also leveraged its online sales platformto improve business. The website has been strengthened with live assisted chat and powered with augmented reality so that people can get virtual try-ons facility with

utmost clarity.

The move has helped the brand in getting more online customers.According to the company, its online platform gets over a million visitors a month on an average and over 56 per cent of them are first time customers.