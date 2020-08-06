STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ICRA expects 2-wheeler sales to decline 16-18 per cent in FY21

ICRA said despite the overall muted macro-economic sentiments, on the positive side, the rural economy offers some growth off-shoots in the form of healthy rabi output and lower COVID-19 impact.

Published: 06th August 2020 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

VOGO rental bikes parked near Ameerpet metro station in Hyderabad to facilitate last-mile connectivity.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ratings agency ICRA on Thursday revised downwards sales forecast for two-wheelers in India, expecting it to decline by 16-18 per cent to around 1.7 crore units in FY2021.

ICRA had earlier said that two-wheeler (2W) sales could decline by 11-13 per cent in the current fiscal.

In a statement, the rating agency attributed the revision in sales forecast to "overall macroeconomic scenario, the COVID-19 demand-supply disruptions, looming income uncertainties and increased cost of ownership of BS-VI vehicles".

The aggregate capacity utilisation levels for the industry sample is expected to decline to 55-60 per cent from around 70 per cent, it added.

"However, despite moderation, the 2W OEMs will continue to have strong credit profiles characterised by healthy return on capital employed (ROCE) -- average ranging between 18-20 per cent -- and comfortable balance sheets with negligible debt and strong cash and liquid investments," the ratings agency said.

While any major expansion plans are expected to be deferred till the demand recovers sufficiently, it is expected that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will continue investing in new product development and network expansion, it added.

ICRA said despite the overall muted macro-economic sentiments, on the positive side, the rural economy offers some growth off-shoots in the form of healthy rabi output and lower COVID-19 impact.

"Higher farm income has led to sequential pick-up in 2W demand in June and July 2020. After a timely onset, monsoon progress remains healthy across most regions. These factors coupled with government's various agri-focused initiatives, are expected to support farm cash flows and 2W demand," it added.

In the urban markets, which have been more severely impacted by the pandemic, a preference towards personal mobility could push near-term 2W demand, ICRA said. However, "these would only help to partially offset the adverse impact of the pandemic".

"Given the expectation of sharp decline India's GDP, lower job creation and income uncertainties, two-wheeler demand will most certainly remain adversely impacted. There is a likelihood of downtrading by consumers as well once the economy starts to cripple back to normalcy," ICRA said.

On export front, while long-term drivers remain favourable, COVID-19 fallout and volatility in crude oil prices, as it impacts demand in key markets, remain a near term negative.

"Nonetheless, an attractive product portfolio and continued focus of Indian 2W OEMs on building and expanding overseas sales and after sales networks, replacement market, provide potential for growth in the medium term," it said.

ICRA further said while near-term demand environment remains challenging, it continues to maintain a volume compound annual growth rate (CAGR) estimate of 6-8 per cent for two-wheeler segment over the medium term.

"This is backed by positive structural factors like favourable demographic profile, growing middle class, low 2W penetration, improving financing availability, participation of women in the workforce and rapid urbanization," it said.

Additionally, the ratings agency said, "The under-developed public transport system, in the backdrop of increasing road network, has steered personal mobility requirements which also continues to support the demand for two-wheelers."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICRA Two wheeler sales
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp