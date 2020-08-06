National Mining Development Corporation sees jump in sales, production of iron ore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Mining Development Corporation Limited (NMDC) has recorded a sharp spike in overall production and sales in July, 2020 when compared to the corresponding figures in July, 2019.During this period, even with the prevailing crisis situation due to Covid-19, NMDC witnessed a production of 2.19 MT and a sale of 2.57 MT, an increase of 13 per cent and seven per cent respectively when compared to the corresponding period last year.

In July 2020, the Chhattisgarh projects registered a production of 1.56 million tonne as opposed to the total production of 1.16 million tonne in the corresponding month of July last year, an increase of 35 per cent in production. NMDC also achieved record sales in July 2020 by selling 1.90 million tonne of iron ore in July 2020, as against 1.60 million tonne in July 2019, which is 20% higher than the previous year.

Sumit Deb, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NMDC, commented that, “The last few months have been quite challenging for the entire industry due to the pandemic situation which has impacted the performance of all major producers. However, this challenge was treated as an opportunity by us to accelerate our efforts towards stabilizing the production and continuously improving our production processes. Going forward, NMDC will strive to maximize cost efficiencies to improve its bottom-line.”