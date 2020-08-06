STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

National Mining Development Corporation sees jump in sales, production of iron ore

However, this challenge was treated as an opportunity by us to accelerate our efforts towards stabilizing the production and continuously improving our production processes.

Published: 06th August 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Coal Mine

Image of a coal mine for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Mining Development Corporation Limited (NMDC) has recorded a sharp spike in overall production and sales in July, 2020 when compared to the corresponding figures in July, 2019.During this period, even with the prevailing crisis situation due to Covid-19, NMDC witnessed a production of 2.19 MT and a sale of 2.57 MT, an increase of 13 per cent and seven per cent respectively when compared to the corresponding period last year.

Sumit Deb, Chairman and
MD of NMDC

In July 2020, the Chhattisgarh projects registered a production of 1.56 million tonne as opposed to the total production of 1.16 million tonne in the corresponding month of July last year, an increase of 35 per cent in production. NMDC also achieved record sales in July 2020 by selling 1.90 million tonne of iron ore in July 2020, as against 1.60 million tonne in July 2019, which is 20% higher than the previous year.

Sumit Deb, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NMDC, commented that, “The last few months have been quite challenging for the entire industry due to the pandemic situation which has impacted the performance of all major producers. However, this challenge was treated as an opportunity by us to accelerate our efforts towards stabilizing the production and continuously improving our production processes. Going forward, NMDC will strive to maximize cost efficiencies to improve its bottom-line.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Mining Development iron ore iron ore productions coal mining
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp