STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI increases loan-to-value ratio on gold loan, banks welcome move

Experts said the timing of the relaxation is very apt as gold prices has surged to an all-time high now and even the demand for gold loans has increased significantly after the pandemic.

Published: 06th August 2020 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The RBI on Thursday relaxed the gold lending norms by increasing the permissible Loan-to-Value Ratio (LTV) for gold loans from existing 75% to 90%. As per the new guidelines, lenders are now allowed to give up to 90% of the value of the gold ornaments pledged as loans for non-agricultural purposes.

“Under the current guidelines, loans sanctioned by banks against pledge of gold ornaments and jewellery should not exceed 75% of the value of gold ornaments and jewellery which has now increased to 90%,” the RBI said in a circular. The relaxation in LTV will be applicable on loans availed up to 31 March 2021. According to RBI, the move is aimed to enable the cash-strapped borrowers to tide over their temporary liquidity mismatches which has arisen due to COVID 19 pandemic.

The decision of the RBI has been welcomed by the banks, NBFCs, and even the borrowers. The borrowers, who struggle to pay personal and business loans, will be benefited as they will now get a higher loan against the same quantity of gold and the lenders are optimistic as the move will help in the expansion of the industry and increase their gold loan books.

Saurabh Kumar, head of Gold Loans, IIFL Finance, said “RBI’s policy on revision in LTV from 75 percent to 90 percent is a very welcome step and much needed support during these Covid times. Today MSMEs and farmers need capital to restart and the gold loan is an easy product and people can avail of this loan over the counter within 30 minutes. The customers will be able to access more capital with ease and will help in restarting with pride without taking any obligations from anyone.”

Experts said the timing of the relaxation is very apt as gold prices has surged to an all-time high now and even the demand for gold loans has increased significantly after the pandemic. “This will put more money in the hands of the borrower. The increase in LTV Ratio will help us to grow the book. While this move will help broaden the gold loan market, we will also witness an increased competition in this segment.  Lenders will need to ensure that their valuation and risk management processes remain tight and robust,” said CVR Rajendaran, CEO & MD, CSB Bank.

Though the banks are overwhelmed, however, experts have claimed that the gold financing players will have to be very cautious to ensure the effective implementation of the new norm. As gold prices are hovering at a record level and any fall in prices will lead to default. “Gold loan companies with liquidity issues will face problems. Besides, lenders will have to ensure a strong risk management process in place,” said George K John, executive vice president, ESAF Small Finance Bank. John expects the bank's gold loan book to grow by 2.5x in this financial year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gold loans RBI LTV increase Coronavirus loan-to-value ratio
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp