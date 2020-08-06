STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Toyota's profit plunges as pandemic halves vehicle sales

Toyota sold nearly 1.2 million vehicles globally during the quarter through June, down from 2.3 million vehicles last year.

Published: 06th August 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

File photo, a visitor stands by the logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at its showroom in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Toyota’s profit plunged 74% in the last quarter as the coronavirus pandemic sank vehicle sales to about half of what the top Japanese automaker sold the previous year.

Toyota Motor Corp. reported on Thursday a profit of 158.8 billion yen ($1.5 billion) in April-June, down from 619 billion yen in the same period last year.

Toyota sold nearly 1.2 million vehicles globally during the quarter through June, down from 2.3 million vehicles last year.

Quarterly sales dipped 40% to 4.6 trillion yen ($43.6 billion), almost entirely because of damage from the pandemic that resulted in lockdowns, production halts and sales disruptions, the company said.

Toyota’s sales were hurt in nearly all global markets, including the U.S., Japan and Europe. Sales were starting to recover in China, where the outbreak began late last year.

Although all the world’s automakers have been hurt badly by the outbreak, Toyota managed to stay in the black for the quarter, highlighting the resilience of the manufacturer of the Corolla subcompact, Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models.

Japanese rivals, Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co., as well as Detroit-based General Motors Co. slid into red ink in the latest quarter.

Toyota is projecting a 730 billion yen ($6.9 billion) profit for the fiscal year through March 2021, down 64% from the previous fiscal year.

Toyota officials said the sales decline was bottoming out, with sales expected to gradually return to near-normal levels later this year. Toyota said the recovery was going better than it had expected.

It raised its vehicle sales forecast for the fiscal year through March 2021 to 7.2 million vehicles from the forecast of 7 million vehicles it gave in May. That’s still down from the nearly 9 million vehicles Toyota sold in the previous fiscal year.

Toyota warned huge uncertainties remain over the pandemic. “The impact of COVID-19 is wide-ranging, significant and serious, and it is expected that weakness will continue for the time being,” the company said in a statement.

Toyota said measures were in place at plants and other locations to keep infections in check, such as keeping seats apart in worker cafeterias and avoiding face-to-face dialogue. But it’s keeping its plants, as well as dealers and other operations going, company officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Toyota Toyota Motor
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp