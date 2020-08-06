STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
You can now borrow more against gold jewellery; RBI raises LTV ratio for gold loans to 90%

The relaxation shall be available till March 31, 2021, the central bank said. A detailed guidelines on this will be issued by RBI later on Thursday.

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday raised the permissible loan to value (LTV) ratio for gold loans for non-agricultural purposes to 90 per cent from 75 per cent.

With a view to further mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on households, entrepreneurs and small businesses, it has been decided to increase the permissible loan to value ratio for loans against pledge of gold ornaments and jewellery for non-agricultural purposes from 75 per cent to 90 per cent, RBI said in its Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies.

The said relaxation shall be available till March 31, 2021, the central bank said. A detailed guidelines on this will be issued by RBI later on Thursday.

The earlier guidelines said the loans sanctioned by banks against pledge of gold ornaments and jewellery for non-agricultural purposes should not exceed 75 per cent of the value of gold ornaments and jewellery.

The RBI on Thursday kept interest rates unchanged to help tame inflation that in recent times had surged past 6 per cent mark, and said that the economy is in an extremely weak condition following the pandemic.

The central bank also allowed lenders to restructure corporate and MSME loans as well as raised the limit of loans that can be availed against gold ornaments and jewellery.

After cutting interest rates by 115 basis points since February, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) after three days of deliberations voted unanimously to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent.

