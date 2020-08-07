STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jubilant FoodWorks forays into Rs 500 crore ready-to-cook market with 'ChefBoss'

"The product range includes the Hyderabadi Biryani paste, Lucknowi Biryani paste, Makhani gravy, Manchurian cooking sauce and Honey Chilli stir fry sauce & dip among other variants.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, the master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts branded restaurants in India, on Thursday announced its entry into the ready-to-cook pastes and sauces market capitalizing on the growing home-cooking trend in India.

The company is launching its range of products under the brand — ChefBoss — which will now be available in Amazon nationally, Flipkart Supermart in the NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore areas, and Milkbasket (NCR). “The product range includes the Hyderabadi Biryani paste, Lucknowi Biryani paste, Makhani gravy, Manchurian cooking sauce and Honey Chilli stir fry sauce & dip among other variants.

The company plans to expand the brand’s availability by adding more e-commerce platforms as well as retailing through supermarkets and hypermarkets in the near future,” it said in a exchange filing. With this move, Jubilant will compete directly with packaged food makers such as Nestle, that sells a range of readymade spice mixes for preparing dishes , Hindustan Unilever, Ching’s Secret, Dr. Oetkar’s Fun Foods, and other niche brands.

The products come in convenient sizes of 150gm and 200gm priced at Rs 75 and Rs 100, respectively.
“Demand for ready-to-cook food products has been increasing over the last few years on account of busier 
lifestyles of consumers and their desire to explore different cuisines at home.

During Covid-19 we have seen an acceleration of this trend and therefore an exponential growth in demand for these products,” said Vikran Sabherwal, senior vice-president, new business, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited. Jubilant can cross market these brands via its strong feet on street, app and websites. “The challenge will be reaching hypermarket as width of products is limited compared to Nestle, HUL,” Abneesh Roy, EVP, Edelweiss Securities, said.

