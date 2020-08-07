Mobility startups in Bengaluru reinvest in electric future

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several shared mobility companies are selling off their old stock considering the COVID-19 situation and venturing into the Electric Vehicles industry.

Recently, a video of Drivezy scooters was doing rounds on social media at a ground in KR Puram. The video showed over 100 vehicles parked.



The video also showed a Vespa which had run for only 127 km and put for sale. However, the company spokesperson was unavailable for comment.

Other startups are also moving the same way.

The Bengaluru-based scooter rental startup Bounce is also bringing in new inventory and had decided to sell around 1,500 of its bicycles in Bengaluru and Hyderabad at just Rs 800 plus a Rs 100 delivery charge in May.

In addition to this, around 500 fuel-based scooters were also being sold starting from Rs 17,000 for a TVS Scooty Pep to Rs 38,000 for a Honda Activa.

"We are selling our fuel scooters to reinvest in electric fleet. We have sold a good number of fuel scooters already," said a Bounce spokesperson.

Though startup VOGO did not share any numbers, the company had confirmed to The New Indian Express that they too were moving in the same direction.

“We're strengthening our commitment towards electric mobility, we have outlined a fresh roadmap to increase EVs on our fleet and have plans to phase out petrol scooters to create more space for them. We already have over 200 electric scooters on our fleet and will be adding significantly more in time to come,” Anand Ayyadurai, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at VOGO.

