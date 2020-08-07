STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mobility startups in Bengaluru reinvest in electric future

Around 500 fuel-based scooters were also being sold starting from Rs 17,000 for a TVS Scooty Pep to Rs 38,000 for a Honda Activa.

Published: 07th August 2020 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Sanitising efforts at Bengaluru's Vidhan Soudha.

Sanitising efforts at Bengaluru's Vidhan Soudha. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several shared mobility companies are selling off their old stock considering the COVID-19 situation and venturing into the Electric Vehicles industry. 

Recently, a video of Drivezy scooters was doing rounds on social media at a ground in KR Puram. The video showed over 100 vehicles parked. 
 
The video also showed a Vespa which had run for only 127 km and put for sale. However, the company spokesperson was unavailable for comment.

Other startups are also moving the same way. 

The Bengaluru-based scooter rental startup Bounce is also bringing in new inventory and had decided to sell around 1,500 of its bicycles in Bengaluru and Hyderabad at just Rs 800 plus a Rs 100 delivery charge in May. 

In addition to this, around 500 fuel-based scooters were also being sold starting from Rs 17,000 for a TVS Scooty Pep to Rs 38,000 for a Honda Activa.

"We are selling our fuel scooters to reinvest in electric fleet. We have sold a  good number of fuel scooters already," said a Bounce spokesperson. 

Though startup VOGO did not share any numbers, the company had confirmed to The New Indian Express that they too were moving in the same direction. 

“We're strengthening our commitment towards electric mobility, we have outlined a fresh roadmap to increase EVs on our fleet and have plans to phase out petrol scooters to create more space for them. We already have over 200 electric scooters on our fleet and will be adding significantly more in time to come,” Anand Ayyadurai, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at VOGO. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp