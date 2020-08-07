STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Netflix now available in Hindi

The Hindi user interface is available across devices on mobile, TV and the web, it said in a statement.

Published: 07th August 2020 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix

Representational image for Netflix.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Netflix on Friday launched its user interface in Hindi, saying the move will enable members who prefer the language to easily access their choice of Indian and international films as well as series.

The Hindi user interface is available across devices on mobile, TV and the web, it said in a statement.

"Netflix members can switch to the Hindi user interface from the Language option in the 'Manage Profiles' section on their desktop, TV or mobile browsers.

On Netflix, members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting," the streaming entertainment service said.

Netflix users outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi, it added.

Netflix is investing heavily in Indian films and series across genres and generations, including hits like Sacred Games, Bulbbul, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai and Mighty Little Bheem.

The company recently announced a lineup of 17 stories, including Ludo, A Suitable Boy and Mismatched and the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which will release on August 12.

"We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi," Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Netflix hindi Netflix
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp