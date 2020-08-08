STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Thousands of British Airways employees face job losses

Unions argue that while pilots were able to negotiate a deal that avoided massive job losses, others such as engineers, cabin crew members and airport workers were not given the same offer.

Published: 08th August 2020 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

British Airways

British Airways. (File | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Some 4,000 British Airways workers are learning Friday whether they will be fired as the airline slashes jobs amid the drop in demand and travel restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trade union Unite accused the airline of forcing workers out due to “naked company greed.’’ British Airways employees who keep their jobs face pay cuts.

“This is a very bleak day for the incredible BA workforce and will go down in the history of the airline as the day that it put the interests of the boardroom ahead of its passengers and workforce,’’ Unite Assistant Secretary General Howard Beckett said. “These workers have given years of dedicated service to this company, some as many as 40 years, and indeed to our country, as many were involved in the repatriation of British citizens at the outset of this pandemic.

“Today they will be dismissed by email by an employer whose spiteful mistreatment of them is nothing other than despicable,” he said.

Unions argue that while pilots were able to negotiate a deal that avoided massive job losses, others such as engineers, cabin crew members and airport workers were not given the same offer.

British Airways said Unite and another union, GMB, failed to attend consultation meetings during the past three months.

“Our half year results, published last week, clearly show the enormous financial impact of Covid-19 on our business,’’ British Airways said in a statement: “We are having to make difficult decisions and take every possible action now to protect as many jobs as possible.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
British Airways COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus Lockdown Unemployment Jobloss
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp