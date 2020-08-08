Xiaomi to release OS update without banned apps

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, which dominates the local smartphone market in terms of sales, is stepping up efforts to adhere to the Indian government’s ban on Chinese apps—now developing a new version of its MIUI software.

Xiaomi's apps, including Mi Browser Pro and Mi Community which were among the apps that were on the banned list, are not functional on its handsets anymore. The new version of MIUI is in the works and will be rolled out in a phased manner over the next few weeks, Xiaomi India Head Manu Jain posted on Twitter Friday.

"We want to clarify that none of the apps blocked by the Indian Government are available for access on any Xiaomi phones launched in India. Further, we are developing a new version of MIUI that will be built without pre-installation of any of the blocked apps," Jain said.

MIUI is the operating system that Xiaomi runs on its smartphones, and is an important part of the company’s business model. Jain added that all the company’s upcoming smartphones will have the updated software and these phones will not come pre-installed with the banned Mi apps.

Xiaomi also reaffirmed that all its Indian user data stays on local servers since 2018 and "none of this data is shared with anyone outside of India". Recently, the company’s Mi Browser had come under fire for collecting user information, but Xiaomi has refuted the allegations.

Jain further said that the company “reserves the right” to take legal action against those spreading misinformation about its apps. Meanwhile, there are several other apps including Mi Store, Mi Cloud and more from Xiaomi available on both Google Play store and Apple App store. Xiaomi preloads some of its own apps onto phones it sells in India. It has also shifted its assembly lines and parts of its supply chain to India to increase localisation.