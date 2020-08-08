STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Zomato announces up to 10 days menstrual leave in a year

According to the company, women employees can take one period leave for each menstrual cycle.

Published: 08th August 2020 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Zomato

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Foodtech unicorn Zomato on Saturday announced that all its women (including transgender people) employees can avail up to 10 days of period leaves in a year.

According to the company, women employees can take one period leave for each menstrual cycle.

"Why 10? Most women have 14 menstrual cycles in a year. Adjusting for the probability of you having your periods on a weekend, you can now rightfully avail 10 extra leaves compared to men," the company said in a blog post.

The foodtech unicorn said that the company understands that men and women are born with different biological realities.

There shouldn't be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave.

"I know that menstrual cramps are very painful for a lot of women - and we have to support them through it if we want to build a truly collaborative culture at Zomato," Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said.

The employees should feel free to tell people on internal groups or emails if they need period leaves, said the company.

However, the company also stressed not to abuse these leaves or use them as a crutch to take time out for other pending tasks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Zomato menstrual leave
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp