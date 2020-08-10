STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai builder offers insurance along with new home

To attract customers amid the coronavirus pandemic, real estate developers are using innovative offers and schemes.

Published: 10th August 2020

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To attract customers amid the coronavirus pandemic, real estate developers are using innovative offers and schemes. Chennai-based Akshaya Pvt Ltd has decided to offer insurance cover up to Rs 20 lakh with every new house booking to its customers to boost sales. 

The insurance scheme, which also covers Covid-19, will be valid for a period of 3 years for which Akshaya will pay the premium amount for all the  3 years upfront. It will cover a family of four, including 
2 adults (homebuyer + spouse) and up to 2 children. The total cover will be divided in three slabs of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh as per the project choice of the buyer.

It will be applicable to all customers who purchase homes from Akshaya’s ongoing projects in August 2020, the company said.The move is a first-of-its kind initiative by a real estate developer, claimed Akshaya authorities. The company said they have witnessed rising awareness and concern  about safety post-Covid-19 which prompted them to launch such an unique initiative. 

“Homebuyers now want a safe and secure home to protect their family for years together, while also looking for some kind of immediate financial protection for their family from Covid-19. There is also a recent shift in consumer behaviour with regards to buying homes. Covid-19 prompted buyers to explore and purchase homes in gated communities that provide 24x7 security, housekeeping and maintenance, and also a home that meets their work from home needs,” said a company official. 

“At Akshaya Pvt Ltd, safety and health of our customers have always been of utmost significance.  We are known in the industry for providing state-of-the-art amenities and facilities like 24x7 security and maintenance since the late 1990s. Through our insurance scheme, we want to ensure that our customers and their  families are fully-insured and covered during these difficult times. We wish to provide a safe and healthy living environment for the homebuyers with complete peace of mind,” said T Chitty Babu, chairman and CEO, Akshaya Pvt Ltd.

