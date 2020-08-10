STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Flipkart announces its first startup-accelerator programme in India, funding likely to follow

The programme has been designed by Flipkart’s  Product Strategy & Deployment team led by Naren Ravula.

Published: 10th August 2020 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

For representational purposes. (File photo| Reuters)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Flipkart - A homegrown, $25 billion e-commerce company has announced its first-ever startup accelerator programme in India - Flipkart Leap, to mentor B2B and B2C startups through a 16-week long initiative. Flipkart also said that it could look at the possibility of funding these startups, besides helping them pitch their business models to investors, entrepreneurs and other ecosystem players on the completion of the programme. The selected startups will also be provided with an equity-free grant of $25,000.

“With the help of technology and deep industry expertise of Flipkart’s top-notch mentors, startups will gather insights and learnings to stay competitive in the dynamic technology market. Flipkart Leap has identified five themes to shortlist relevant high-potential startups. These include Design & Make for India, Innovation in Digital Commerce, Technologies to Empower the Retail Ecosystem, Supply Chain Management & Logistics and Enabling Relevant Deep Tech applications,” Bengaluru headquartered e-tailer said in a statement.

In 2019, Walmart-backed Flipkart also launched its fund in India to back early-stage startups based on technology like AI, voice assistant etc in order to bring millions of consumers in India’s tier II, III cities under the digital fold and at the same time help expand its footprints.

Flipkart earlier acquired digital payments startup, PhonePe, online fashion e-tailer -Myntra, after-sales service providers- Jeeves among various startups. Last year, the e-commerce giant led a $60 million funding round in logistics firm, Shadowfax Technologies.

“The journey for Flipkart, from its launch to becoming one of the most-loved homegrown brands, has been a true harbinger of the potential of the startup ecosystem in India. With innovations and disruptions in the field of technology coming about each day, we want to be at the forefront of driving scalability and helping these startups bring value to the industry as well as Indian consumers. Flipkart Leap is aimed at unlocking this potential and nurturing new ideas that bring innovation, curiosity and unconventionality to the local entrepreneurial ecosystem while boosting the government’s ‘Start-Up India’ initiative,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Group said.

The programme has been designed by Flipkart’s  Product Strategy & Deployment team led by Naren Ravula. The e-commerce firm said that the startups applying for Flipkart Leap should be based out of India and should have a working prototype with early adoption metrics. Post the completion of the program, the final participants of Flipkart Leap will pitch their successful model to investors, corporates and other ecosystem players on the demo-day and may also be considered for funding by Flipkart, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Flipkart Flipkart Leap
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp