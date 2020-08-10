TTK Prestige Q1 PAT dips 94 per cent to Rs 2.14 crore

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kitchen and home appliances maker TTK Prestige Ltd on Monday reported a 94 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2.14 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted consolidated profit after tax of Rs 35.81 crore in the April-June quarter last fiscal, TTK Prestige Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the first quarter stood at Rs 226.64 crore, as compared to Rs 461.2 crore in the year-ago period, down 51 per cent, it added.

During the quarter, total expenses were down at Rs 230.58 crore, as compared to Rs 413.22 crore a year ago.

The company's operations were impacted by the complete lockdown announced by various state governments in the month of April 2020 and partial lockdown thereafter. However, this does not impact the carrying value of asset, TTK Prestige said.