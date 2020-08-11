STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bajaj Electricals reports Q1 net loss of Rs 16.60 crore

Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 615.34 crore, down 53.3 per cent, as against Rs 1,317.99 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Published: 11th August 2020 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Electricals on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 16.60 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, on account of lower income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.70 lakh in the April-June quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 615.34 crore, down 53.3 per cent, as against Rs 1,317.99 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Bajaj Electricals said, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the company's operations have also been impacted in the months of March 2020, April 2020 and May 2020 because of temporary suspension of manufacturing facilities, sales and distribution and execution of engineering, procurement and construction contracts following the lockdown.

Bajaj Electricals Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Bajaj said, This has been a quarter amidst unprecedented times.

We have focused on controlling short term impact while continuing to work towards our long term strategic goals.

Our consumer products business has shown signs of strong recovery in the latter half of this quarter". Shares of Bajaj Electricals were trading 0.06 per cent lower at Rs 426.25 apiece on the BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bajaj Electricals BSE
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp