STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bosch Q1 down by 64%; MD says it will take four to five years for auto sector to recover

"We now have to do all we can to counter the business situation while exhibiting utmost care for our associates," said Soumitra Bhattacharya, the managing director of Bosch Ltd.

Published: 11th August 2020 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

German auto components major Bosch India

German auto components major Bosch India. (Photo| Official website)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bosch Limited, the automotive parts supplier, reported a 64% year-on-year decline in its total revenue in the first quarter of FY 2020-21 as sales in all segments during the period were adversely affected by Covid-19.
 
The company's standalone revenue from operations during the June quarter stood at Rs 992 crore as against a revenue of Rs 2,755 crore in the same period last year. 

It recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 121 crore for the quarter ending during the June 2020 period, compared to a profit of Rs 282 crore reported in the same quarter previous year.

The company’s sales decreased 68.2% in the first quarter with the powertrain solutions division registering a decline of 78.3%. However, the two-wheeler and powersports product unit witnessed double-digit growth during the quarter. After the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, the company witnessed a recovery in sales volume. 

ALSO READ | Pandemic brake on a journey of change for Odisha women drivers

"As anticipated, the financial year 2020-21 began on an extremely challenging note. The Indian economy is expected to witness a sharp contraction, with GDP projected to be between -4 per cent (minus four per cent) and -6 per cent in the current fiscal year. 

"Multiple lockdowns in several states are adversely affecting the supply chain. With the ripple effects of this set to be felt in the coming years, we now have to do all we can to counter the business situation while exhibiting utmost care for our associates," said Soumitra Bhattacharya, the managing director of Bosch Ltd.
 
He further mentioned that the company's main focus for the upcoming quarters will remain on the agriculture sector, particularly on tractor demand as the monsoon season has been good this time. 

"However, the auto sector as a whole will take four to five years to return to the levels of 2018-19," he added. Bhattacharya.

To deal with the challenging situation, Bosch is taking measures to manage resources and costs. 
 

ALSO SEE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bosch Limited Bosch India Auto sector Auto sector India
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp