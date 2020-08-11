Czech automaker Skoda announces its third facility in Bengaluru, to expand to 50 new cities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Skoda Auto India said on Tuesday that it is planning to double its network penetration in Indian markets by expanding to 50 new cities in the next three years.

The Czech auto manufacturer said that under the 'INDIA 2.0' project, it will have at least twice as many sales and service touchpoints as it does today by 2022.

The carmaker also announced its third dealership facility in Bengaluru, PPS Motors, as a part of its campaign to gain a strong foothold in southern markets.

The sales facility sprawls over an area of 4,500 square feet and can feature at least four cars on display.

ALSO READ | Lockdown woes: Chennai autodriver shifts to selling fish

A dedicated service workshop, located at 35, Kranthikavi Sarvagna Road, Sreerampuram, Okaluipuram, is spread across 18,000 square feet and houses ten mechanical stations and body shop bays.

With 75 trained personnel, PPS Motors has a capacity to service 5,500 plus SKODA AUTO vehicles per annum, the company said in a statement.

The auto giant has also rebranded its entire network of 83 sales and 58 service touchpoints across 69 cities across the nation. The Czech brand has invested over Rs 1200 million, along with its dealer partners, in the biggest rebranding campaign in its history in India.

"To ensure preparedness for INDIA 2.0 launches, we at SKODA AUTO India are continually striving to expand our network reach, across the nation, so that not only more and more customers can experience our products but also enjoy easy access to our customer-centric aftersales solutions. Bangalore is a key market for us in South India, and we are confident that our partnership with PPS Motors will be pivotal for the brand and will further strengthen our foothold in Karnataka," Zac Hollis, Brand Director, SKODA AUTO India said.

ALSO SEE: