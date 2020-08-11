STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

DGCA suspends two senior executives of AirAsia India for three months over safety violations

DGCA had then sent a show-cause notice to the Air Asia's senior executive.

Published: 11th August 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

AirAsia India

AirAsia India (Photo | PTI)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended two top officials of AirAsia India- Capt Manish Uppal, head of operations and Capt Mukesh Neema, head of air safety for a period of three months over safety violations. The suspension was carried out a week ago, an senior official said. 

AirAsia India, a JV airline of Air Asia and Tata Group, had come under the DGCA scanner in June after one of its pilots, Captain Gaurav Taneja, posted a video alleging that the airline had been violating safety norms in order to save on fuel costs. DGCA had then sent a show-cause notice to the Air Asia's senior executive.

ALSO READ | AirAsia India aircraft aborts take off at Ranchi airport after encountering bird hit

The airline had reportedly sacked Taneja on account of several 'violations' in June. 

"Capt Manish Uppal and Mukesh Neema from @AirAsiaIndian are suspended by @DGCAIndia for safety violations and risking people lives for profits," tweeted Taneja, who also is a popular Youtuber. 

Taneja had in his video alleged that the AirAsia has asked its pilots to do 98 per cent of landings in “Flap 3” mode, which allows it to save fuel. He said if a pilot does not do 98 per cent of landings in “Flap 3” mode, the airline considers it a violation of its standard operating procedure (SOP).

Flaps are part of wings of an aircraft and they are engaged to create a drag during a landing or a take-off.

Taneja gave the example of the Imphal airport, where the plane descends more steeply as compared to other airports when approaching for landing. He said when an aircraft is coming down steeply, it needs to have a drag so that it remains slow, and in these circumstances a pilot has to do a “Flap full” landing.

“In order to achieve targets, what would people do? They will do Flap 3 landings without giving consideration whether it is safe or unsafe. This directly impacts the passenger safety,” he had claimed in his YouTube video.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DGCA AirAsia India Captain Gaurav Taneja
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp