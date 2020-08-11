STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

High provisions push  Bank of Baroda into Rs 864 crore Q1 loss

 Bank of Baroda on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 864 crore on a standalone basis for the first quarter (Q1FY21) due to increased provisioning for standard accounts.

Published: 11th August 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (File photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bank of Baroda on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 864 crore on a standalone basis for the first quarter (Q1FY21) due to increased provisioning for standard accounts. The lender had reported a standalone profit of Rs 710 crore for the corresponding quarter of last year.

On a consolidated basis, the lender had reported a net loss of Rs 679 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. “We reported a loss for the (June) quarter of more than Rs 800 crore as against a profit of Rs 700 crore. Most of that is on account of heightened provision of standard assets, which has moved up by nearly Rs 1,800 crore,’ the bank’s managing director and CEO Sanjiv Chadha told reporters.

Of the Rs 1,800 crore, half is due to the provisioning done as per the RBI dispensation for assets that have not slipped on account of the moratorium and the other half of nearly Rs 900 crore is on account of a government guaranteed loan the bank has,” he said. 

He said the government guaranteed loan carries a zero percent risk weight and is standard and the provisioning has been done as per the June 7 circular of the RBI on stressed asset resolution. “We are carrying a very substantial provision on that account which would add up to nearly Rs 2,500 crore,” he told reporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 Bank of Baroda BOB
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp