Hyundai Creta crosses 5 lakh cumulative sales milestone in domestic market

'Creta has been the blockbuster model in the Indian automobile industry ever since its launch in 2015,' HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

Published: 11th August 2020 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

The logo of Hyundai Motor

The logo of Hyundai Motor. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday said its SUV Creta has crossed five lakh cumulative sales mark in the domestic market.

The model also remains the best-selling SUV for three consecutive months of May, June and July this year. Its new version was launched in March this year.

"Creta has been the blockbuster model in the Indian automobile industry ever since its launch in 2015," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

With the 5 lakh sales mark, the model has set yet another benchmark in the industry, reaffirming a legacy of leadership in the SUV segment, Garg said.

The automaker has been continuously strengthening its portfolio with the best-in-segment features and technologically advanced products, he added.

The company has also contributed strongly in the utility vehicle segment with four products, new Creta, Venue, Tucson and Kona Electric - registering sale of 34, 212 units in April-July period, Garg noted.

The new Creta has received over 65,000 bookings since launch in March 2020, he added.

The contribution of diesel continues to soar and is now at 60 per cent indicating a strong demand for company's diesel BSVI technology, Garg said.

