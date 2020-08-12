STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Audi rolls out enhanced version of 'myAudi Connect' app for customers

Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said 'myAudi Connect' App first introduced in 2019 was very well received by customers.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury car maker Audi on Wednesday rolled out an enhanced version of its 'myAudi Connect' app in India for its customers while also catering to potential customers and Audi fans.

The latest version of the app offers several additional functions, including a login for Audi Club India members, payment options to enable in-app merchandise purchase and exclusive offers from Audi Concierge, offers on car-life products and online help and support, Audi India said in a statement.

These features are offered within a secure framework and in compliance with data protection. These are offered as standard for all Audi India customers, it added.

Potential customers and enthusiasts get access to features including Augmented Reality (AR), placement of test drive requests, product brochures and service cost calculators amongst others, the company said.

Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said 'myAudi Connect' App first introduced in 2019 was very well received by customers.

"At Audi India, we have endeavoured to make our existing suite of digital tech more user-friendly and all-encompassing in functionality the latest development will help us serve our tech savvy customer even better," he said.

Dhillon further said, "New features such as in-app custom offers, AR and book a test drive function widen the scope of the app to prospective Audi customers. Digitalization is a journey, not destination and we will continue to upgrade our services for our customers and fans going forward."

The latest version of the 'myAudi Connect' App builds on features like customer safety and security, driver behaviour info, Audi Concierge facility, geo-location and service bookings that were offered earlier.

Reiterating the significance of digitalization, he said it is an extremely important pillar in the company's strategy for India.

"Over the past few months we have become accustomed to having all the information we need at our fingertips and this has only strengthened our focus on Digitalization. New technology has always been at the core of everything we do at Audi and the 'myAudi Connect' App takes this story forward," he said.

